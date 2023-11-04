▶️ COCC’s annual Turkey and Toddler Trots brings in more than 100 participants

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Community College held their 24th annual Turkey Trot Saturday morning at the Bend campus’s track.

The race took place at the Bend campus’s track and was preceded by the 2nd annual Toddler trot.

More than a hundred participants came out for the race and received T-shirts, prizes and pastries from the COCC Cascade Culinary Institute.

In addition to the Turkey Trot, the school holds the Jungle Run and Storm the Stairs races in the Spring.

All proceeds benefit the COCC Foundation.

