DCSO: Six-hour SWAT standoff in NW Bend; woman, 2 children escape

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Deschutes County SWAT team helped a woman and her two young children escape what was described as a six-hour hostage situation in northwest Bend Monday morning.

It started with a welfare check by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) in the 64000 block of Tumalo Rim Drive, west of Tumalo State Park. DCSO said initial reports were the woman was a previous domestic violence victim and that the suspect was at the scene and had assaulted her.

DCSO said the reporting party told 911 that the woman was at the residence with her children — under the age of four — and was too scared to call law enforcement.

Deputies arrived and determined the woman was inside. SWAT was called in and the situation was considered a hostage rescue.

During the six-hour standoff, the woman and her two children eventually left the residence, DCSO said. But the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Jeremiah Anthony Vincent of Bend, remained inside.

When SWAT eventually breached through the front door, Vincent left out the back and was arrested, DCSO said. He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on a probation violation related to a previous fourth-degree assault charge.