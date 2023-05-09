1st roundabout on Highway 20 Tumalo project to open in June

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Monday that the first of four new roundabouts on U.S. 20 between Bend and Tumalo is set to open sometime in June.

The first one up is the one located at the intersection of the Old Bend Redmond Highway. ODOT did not provide a specific date for when it will be open.

It will be a dual-lane roundabout, somewhat similar to the one at NE 27th Street and Butler Market Road in Bend.

Another RAB is being built at the intersection of U.S. 20 and O.B Riley Road. A tentative date for that has not been announced.

Two other roundabouts are also being built on U.S. 20 in Bend at Robal Lane and Cooley Road as part of the Bend North Corridor Project.

In preparation for opening, ODOT is posting this reminder about how to navigate a roundabout.