Tumalo food cart destroyed in fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A food cart in Tumalo was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon.

Bend Fire and Rescue said calls about the fire at The Bite food cart lot came in around 3:11 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming through the roof of the Rogue Chef cart. The fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters.

Investigators said the fire started in the ductwork of the kitchen hood due to an accumulation of grease. Although the hood had a suppression system, the fire started above the level of that system.

Bend Fire and Rescue says the cart is a total loss, with replacement value estimated at $100,000.

Firefighters remind everyone to help prevent kitchen fires by keeping combustibles away from hot surfaces, cleaning surfaces regularly to prevent grease accumulation and to never pour water on a grease fire.