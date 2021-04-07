Tumalo Irrigation District offering $10K reward for info on pipeline vandalism

The Tumalo Irrigation District is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the person who vandalized a new irrigation pipeline near Pinehurst Road.

During final inspections and testing of the new pipeline, crews found multiple holes were intentionally drilled into the pipeline northwest of Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

The holes were believed to have been drilled sometime between January 6-13th when a vandal climbed into the then open trench and drilled multiple holes in the 36” polyethylene pipeline.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and looking for the public’s help as well.

If you have any information, contact the DCSO at 541-693-6911 reference case number 21-15441.

The pipeline is part of a state and federally funded system improvement project intended to leave more water in area streams and rivers while providing farmers with pressurized, more reliable water for crops.

The irrigation district is working with its contractors and engineers as quickly as it can to repair the damaged pipeline so water can be delivered to farmers later this month.

The estimated cost to repair the damage is $125,000 to $250,000. After the repairs are completed, the irrigation district and its engineers will determine whether the repairs are sufficient or if the damaged section of pipeline will need to be replaced entirely.

Tumalo Irrigation District is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.