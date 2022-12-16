Electrical technician helps save homeowner, 2 dogs from burning Tumalo home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on the Tumalo area Thursday night. And a call to the power company may have helped save the life of the homeowner.

Firefighters were sent to the home on Grande Loop just before 10:00 p.m. They found a working fire in the attic and were able to quickly put it out.

Bend Fire says the property owner reported that the power had gone out in the home. They contacted the power company at about 9:00 p.m., thinking it was a neighborhood outage, and went to bed.

A technician for Central Electric Cooperative arrived just before 10:00 p.m. and found smoke coming from the roofline of the home, Bend Fire said. He called 911 and helped the homeowner and two dogs evacuate safely.

The estimated losses in structure and contents is believed to be around $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

