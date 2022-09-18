Tumalo home a total loss after Saturday afternoon fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A home in the Tumalo area was rendered a total loss after a late afternoon fire on Saturday.

Bend Fire and Rescue was sent to a structure fire on 97th St. at around 4 p.m., where they found a single-family 1979 manufactured home on fire.

Crews were about to put out most of the flames quickly, but combustible materials in and around the 1500 sq. ft. home made it difficult to completely extinguish.

Cloverdale Fire District contributed a water tender to help, and the fire was completely put out by 7:30 p.m.

The home’s renter, who was not there at the time, did not have insurance. They were assisted by the Red Cross.

Both the home and contents were a total loss, estimated at a $100,000 value.

Three cats were missing from the site but they are suspected to have escaped through a pet door.

Bend Fire and Rescue believes the fire started on the front deck and moved into the house. They are unsure at this time what caused the fire, but it was ruled to be an accident.

Bend Fire and Rescue would like to encourage anyone who is renting or leasing their residence to have renter’s insurance.

The homeowner’s insurance policy typically does not cover the possessions of the tenant.

Renter’s insurance is very inexpensive and may cover not only belongings, but living expenses incurred if your home becomes uninhabitable.

For more information on renter’s insurance, visit the State of Oregon’s page at https://dfr.oregon.gov/insure/home/Pages/renter-insurance.aspx.