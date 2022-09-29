▶️ 2 new roundabouts coming to Highway 20 in Tumalo

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Highway 20 in Tumalo is receiving two new roundabouts, bringing a common Central Oregon feature to areas where turning onto the highway can often be treacherous.

One will be constructed at 8th Street, the other located two miles southeast at Highway 20 and Old Bend-Redmond Highway.

The construction could potentially impact accessibility to businesses established along the highway. But one business owner thinks the inconvenience is worth it.

“I’ve been in this location for 12 years,” Edwin Huson, manager of Yolie’s Burgers said. “I hear the noise. The tires screeching. I look to see if there’s a crash, and I’ve seen quite a few.”

The Oregon Department of Transportation hopes this will decrease traffic accidents at the intersections that will be replaced by the roundabouts.

“Roundabouts are really great safety features, when you’re talking about intersections,” Kacey Davey with ODOT said. “It can have a 90% reduction in serious fatal crashes.”

Construction for the two roundabouts is scheduled to begin in October.

