Driver crashes into Tumalo fire station, cited for DUII

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies say a Crooked River Ranch man who crashed his SUV into the Tumalo Fire Station Wednesday night has been cited for DUII.

DCSO said the crash happened around 11:13 p.m. at the fire station on Cook Avenue.

A deputy arrived to find a 2003 Ford Explorer with heavy front end damage and substantial damage to the fire station, DCSO said.

The 46-year-old driver was taken into custody and cited for DUII and first degree criminal mischief.

DCSO did not report any injuries.

