OSP: Driver killed after trying to do u-turn on US 20 in Tumalo

A Portland woman was killed in a t-bone crash after trying to make a U-turn on Highway 20 in Tumalo Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. near milepost 15 — the same area where a new roundabout is currently under construction.

OSP said its preliminary investigation found that Janet Diane Abelein, 68, of Portland was traveling east on the highway when she made the U-turn in her Subaru Forester.

The Subaru was then hit by a Ford F-350 operated by a Redmond driver who was also headed eastbound.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Forester were taken to the hospital, where Janet Abelein was pronounced deceased. He passenger received treatment for undisclosed injuries.

The condition of the other driver was not released.

