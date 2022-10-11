Search and rescue called out for missing hiker near Tumalo Falls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Search and Rescue searched late Monday night and Tuesday morning for a Bend man who went missing on a hike at Tumalo Falls.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call just before 9:00 p.m. Monday about an overdue hiker. The caller used the Find My Phone app to figure out the missing man, a 55-year-old from Bend, parked his vehicle art the Tumalo Falls Trailhead.

After a check of the area by deputies, DCSO search and rescue volunteers were called in. They checked multiple trails on foot Monday night and on Tuesday.

RELATED: Hiker goes off course prompting rescue on South Sister

RELATED: Smith Rock hiker rescued after falling nearly 50 ft.

At about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, another hiker called to report they found the man walking down a trail toward the Tumalo Falls parking area.

Searchers arrived and the man reportedly confirmed he had gotten lost and hunkered down for the night before continuing to search for his way out Tuesday.

The man was escorted back to his vehicle.