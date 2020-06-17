Tumalo Falls day-use area to open Thursday

The Deschutes National Forest will open the popular Tumalo Falls day-use site to visitors on Thursday.
Given the popularity of Tumalo Falls, the Forest Service is encouraging visitors to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s physical distancing guidance of 6-feet to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus while in the area. You’re also encouraged to wear masks when that distancing guidance cannot be met.
In addition, forest visitors are encouraged to recreate responsibly across the Deschutes National Forest by following the guidance below:
- Know Before You Go: Check the status of the place you want to visit. If it is closed, don’t go. If it’s crowded, have a plan B.
- Plan: Bring essentials like hand sanitizer and a face covering to sites like Tumalo Falls, which may be crowded.
- Practice Physical Distancing: Adventure only with your immediate household. Be prepared to cover your nose and mouth and give others space. If you are sick, stay home.
- Play It Safe: Slow down and choose lower-risk activities to reduce your risk of injury. Search and rescue operations and health care resources are both strained.
- Leave No Trace: Respect public lands and communities and take all your garbage with you.
Join the Conversation