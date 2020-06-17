Tumalo Falls day-use area to open Thursday

The Deschutes National Forest will open the popular Tumalo Falls day-use site to visitors on Thursday.

Given the popularity of Tumalo Falls, the Forest Service is encouraging visitors to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s physical distancing guidance of 6-feet to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus while in the area. You’re also encouraged to wear masks when that distancing guidance cannot be met.

In addition, forest visitors are encouraged to recreate responsibly across the Deschutes National Forest by following the guidance below: