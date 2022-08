by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Forest Service announces it is replacing a trail bridge west of Tumalo Falls.

Trail crews plan to replace the bridge over Tumalo Creek at the junction of the North Fork Trail and the Metolius Windigo Trail.

Hikers can expect to see materials being taken into the area and construction begins at the end of the month.

There will be times that hikers will have to walk through Tumalo Creek to reach the other side while the old bridge is removed.