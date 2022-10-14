▶️ Slow down! 45 mph on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo starts Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Be prepared for slower driving on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo starting Friday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation will be lowering the speed limit to 45 mph between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road.

The speed reduction is to keep construction workers safe along the highway for the upcoming Tumalo to Cooley Road project.

The project will include the construction of two new roundabouts on Highway 20 — one at 8th Street and the other at Old Bend-Redmond Highway.

Expect that reduced speed to stay in place for awhile. The project will be finished by the end of 2023. Then it will be determined what the new, permanent speed limit will be.

