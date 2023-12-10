▶️ Musicians of all ages perform holiday classics at 3rd annual Tuba Christmas

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tuba Christmas returned to COCC in Bend on Saturday for their annual holiday performance.

The all tuba and euphonium instrumental tradition played holiday songs bringing joy to both musicians and the audience.

Tuba Christmas events happen all over the world, and this is the 3rd year it’s been organized locally.

Around 20 tuba players of all ages and skill set came together dressed in festive clothing for the concert.

The free event was open to the public and grows bigger each year.

