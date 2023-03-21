What caused Portland suburbanite to create a NSFW shrub outside her home?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A NSFW (Not Safe For Work) shurb in a Portland suburb is getting a lot of attention for its unique look.

The 12-foot tall “Chub Shrub” has been around for a couple of years, but just got some widespread publicity by The Oregonian. The reason? It’s been trimmed to appear like a circumcised penis.

And, yes. The owner is fully aware of what it looks like.

“I was out there trimming the thing with a 24-inch bar on my hedger thinking, ‘I’m 90% of the way there, why not today?’” Lynn Stanek told The Oregonian.

Stanek said it was something she had thought about doing for some 20 years. In April of 2021, she went for it.

Before making the cuts, Stanek said she consulted with neighbors to make sure nobody would be up in arms over it.

That being said, someone started a Change.org petition to have it removed, saying “This neighborhood has 2 schools, a high school and an elementary school, within 2 blocks of this display! This is NOT family friendly, nor is it a representation of the people in our community!”

So why did Stanek do it? According to The Oregonian, Stanek said she was just fed up with almost everything during a time of the COVID-19 pandemic and American politics. Stanek told the paper her creation captured her feelings at the time.

Of course, Stanek decorates the Chub Shrub for holidays and other special occasions. Sometimes with lights. Sometimes with lights doing things that take the NSFW label one step further.

We won’t go into too much detail here. You can look for yourself at the Tualatin Chub Shrub Facebook page.