by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man from Tualatin drowned in the Crooked River Saturday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Deputies were called to Lake Billy Chinook on a report of a missing 57-year-old man.

It was determined the man drowned after diving off the roof of a houseboat in the river.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called in to recover the man’s body.

No other information was immediately released by Jefferson County.