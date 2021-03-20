Trump’s Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida has been partially closed after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, who was not authorized to discuss the situation by name spoke on condition of anonymity.

An email sent to members said service had been temporarily suspended in the club’s dining room and at its beach club because staff members had recently tested positive.

It said the club had undertaken “all appropriate response measures,” including sanitizing affected areas” and that banquet and event services remain open.