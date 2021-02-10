Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the emotional first day of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, the former president lost a key opening battle — the Senate voted that it has jurisdiction to try him even though he has left office.

Trump’s trial opened in the Senate with graphic video of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

There was also video of the former president whipping up a rally crowd to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump is charged with inciting the violent mob attack.

Democratic prosecutors argue Trump committed a “grievous constitutional crime,” but his defense team insists his fiery words at the rally were just figures of speech — and protected by the Constitution’s First Amendment.