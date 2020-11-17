Trump to order troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump is expected to cut a significant number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and a smaller number in Iraq by the final days of his presidency.

The plan would run counter to military commanders’ advice over the past year, while still falling short of Trump’s much-touted goal to end America’s long wars.

The decision comes just days after Trump installed a new slate of loyalists in top Pentagon positions who share his frustration with the wars.

But the expected plan means that President-elect Joe Biden would be leading the fourth administration to grapple with the still smoldering conflicts launched in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.