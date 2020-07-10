Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges

By COLLIN BINKLEY

In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status.

Trump said on Twitter on Friday he was ordering the Treasury Department to re-examine the tax-exempt status of schools that he says provide “radical indoctrination” instead of education.

“Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education,” he tweeted. “Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!”

The Republican president did not explain what prompted the remark or which schools would be reviewed.

But the threat is just one more that Trump has issued against schools as he ratchets up pressure to get them to open this fall.

Twice this week Trump threatened to cut federal funding for schools that don’t reopen, including in an earlier tweet on Friday.

It’s unclear, however, on what grounds Trump could have a school’s tax-exempt status terminated.

It was also not clear what Trump meant by “radical indoctrination” or who would decide what type of activity that includes.

The White House and Treasury Department did not immediately comment on the president’s message.