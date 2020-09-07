Trump supporters meet for vehicle rally outside Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Monday afternoon in a small town south of Portland for a pro-Donald Trump vehicle rally – just over a week after a member of a far-right group was fatally shot after a Trump caravan went through Portland.

Vehicles waving flags for Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory and in support of police gathered at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City about noon, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The rally’s organizers said they would drive to Salem, and members of the right-wing groups the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer would be in attendance. Organizers said they did not plan to enter Multnomah County.

On Aug. 29 Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of Patriot Prayer, was killed in Portland after a pro-Trump caravan went downtown. Trump supporters fired paint ball cannisters at counter-demonstrators, who tried to block their way.

Danielson’s suspected killer, Michael Forest Reinoehl, was fatally shot by police Thursday. Reinoehl was a supporter of antifa — shorthand for anti-fascists and an umbrella description for far-left-leaning militant groups.