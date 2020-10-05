Trump says he’s leaving hospital for White House, feels great

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday he’s leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at the White House.

He said he’s feeling good and the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

Trump’s expected return comes as the scale of the outbreak within the White House itself is still being uncovered. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she had tested positive for the virus Monday morning and was entering quarantine.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.,” Trump tweeted. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. … I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Trump’s doctor, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, was also upbeat at an afternoon briefing and said the president could resume his normal schedule once “there is no evidence of live virus still present.”

But he also cautioned that it was “uncharted territory” having a patient receive such aggressive medication so early in the course of the disease, and he said Trump would not be fully out of the woods for another week.

Conley repeatedly declined to share results of medical scans of Trump’s lungs, saying he was not at liberty to discuss the information because Trump did not waive doctor-patient confidentiality on the subject.