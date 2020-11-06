CLICK HERE FOR UPDATES ON THE RACE FOR PRESIDENT AND THE LATEST ELECTION NEWS

Trump predicts ‘lot of litigation’ in fight to keep his job

 11/5/2020, 10:09 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is looking at a political map in which he might have to persuade the Supreme Court to set aside votes in two or more states to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president.

That’s a substantially different scenario than in the contested presidential election of 2000, which was effectively settled by the Supreme Court.

Then, the entire fight was over Florida’s electoral votes and involved a recount as opposed to trying to halt the initial counting of ballots.

Trump’s campaign and Republicans already are mounting legal challenges in several states, although most are small-scale lawsuits that do not appear to affect many votes.

