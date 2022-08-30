Trump legal team advances broad view of presidential powers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly unsealed FBI document about the investigation at Mar-a-Lago not only offers new details about the probe but also reveals clues about the arguments Donald Trump’s legal team intends to make.
A May 25 letter from one of his lawyers attached as an exhibit to the search affidavit advances a broad view of executive power, asserting that the commander-in-chief has absolute authority to declassify whatever he wants.
It also says the primary law governing the handling of classified information applies to other government officials but not the president.
Legal scholars are dubious of the arguments’ effectiveness.
US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over
WASHINGTON (AP) — A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month. Monday’s filing says the department has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.”
The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege.
A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida.
The Justice Department says in its filing it would disclose more information later this week.