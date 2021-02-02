Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of Donald Trump’s lawyers says Democrats are using the upcoming Senate impeachment trial as a political “weapon” to bar the former president from seeking office again.

Trump attorney David Schoen also tells Fox News that Democrats are pursuing a case that is “undemocratic” and unconstitutional.

Trump faces trial before the Senate next week on accusations that he incited a harrowing and deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Democrats are aiming to link the violence and chaos to Trump’s encouragement of his supporters to “fight like hell” against the results of his election loss to Joe Biden.