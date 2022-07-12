▶️ Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness, Cheney says; DOJ notified

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was in discussions with the panel about its investigation of the former president and the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

“We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney said.

The disclosure by Cheney is not the first time the panel has raised concerns about witnesses being contacted by Trump’s team in ways that could reflect or at least create the appearance of inappropriate influence. It divulged examples last week of other times witnesses have received outreach from Trump allies, some suggesting he was aware they were talking to the committee, ahead of testimony before the panel.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hearing Tuesday was the seventh for the Jan. 6 committee. Over the past month, the panel has created a narrative of a defeated Trump “detached from reality,” clinging to false claims of voter fraud and working feverishly to reverse his election defeat. It all culminated with the attack on the Capitol, the committee says.

Tuesday’s session revealed details of an “unhinged” late night meeting at the White House with Donald Trump’s outside lawyers suggesting the military seize state voting machines in a last-ditch effort to pursue his false claims of voter fraud before the defeated president summoned a mob to the U.S. Capitol.

