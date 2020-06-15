Trump: Former adviser Bolton faces charges if book released

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his former national security adviser John Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn’t halt plans to publish a new book describing scattershot decision-making by a president he claims is only focused on getting reelected.

Trump says Attorney General William Barr will decide if Bolton will be charged, but is hinting the issue could end up in court.

The president accused Bolton of not completing a pre-publication review to make sure the book does not contain classified material.

That contradicts statements from Bolton’s attorney, Chuck Cooper, who says his client worked painstakingly for months with classification specialists at the White House National Security Council to make changes to avoid releasing classified material.

Barr echoed Trump’s accusation. During an event at the White House, the attorney general said administration officials who have access to sensitive information typically sign non-disclosure agreements that require them to go through a clearance process before they can publish something based on information they accessed in the job.

“We don’t believe that Bolton went through that process — hasn’t completed the process — and, therefore, is in violation of that agreement,” Barr said. The Trump administration is “trying to get them to complete the process — go through the process — and make the necessary deletions of classified information,” Barr said.

Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” was supposed to be released in March. Its release date was twice delayed and it is now set to be released next week by publisher Simon & Schuster.