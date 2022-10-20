Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge says former President Donald Trump signed legal documents after the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew were inaccurate.

U.S. District Court Judge David Carter writes in an 18-page opinion issued Wednesday that emails between Trump and attorney John Eastman show efforts to submit false claims in federal court for the purpose of delaying the counting of the electoral vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” Carter wrote.

The Associated Press reports that Carter specifically cited claims from Trump’s attorneys that Fulton County in Georgia had improperly counted more than 10,000 votes of dead people, felons and unregistered voters.

Despite the fact Trump was later warned by Eastman that “some of the allegations (and evidence proffered by the experts)” in that Georgia filing “has been inaccurate,” Trump’s team filed another legal complaint using the same inaccurate numbers, AP reported.

Trump, under oath, then reportedly said the complaint was true to the best of his knowledge.

The judge ordered the release of additional emails between Trump and Eastman to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

