Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing Democratic demands to include aid for cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package.

Trump is also lashing out at Republicans, saying they “should go back to school” if they reject money for a FBI headquarters in the nation’s capital.

About $1.7 billion for that building is included in the GOP bill, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has since said he opposes the project as unrelated to virus relief.

Trump wants to keep the building, which sits across the street from his Trump International Hotel.

The hotel could face competition if the FBI moves and another hotel is developed on the site.