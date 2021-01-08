Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden

President Donald Trump is conceding to President-elect Joe Biden and condemning the violent supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

In a new video message, Trump says that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

He is also speaking out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.”

Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence. But he is telling his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wants them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

Four people died yesterday – one woman was shot and three others suffered medical emergencies, according to officials.

And on Thursday a U.S. Capitol Police officer was taken off of life support after being hit on the head with a fire extinguisher during the siege, according to our news partner KOIN.