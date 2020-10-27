Trump, Biden hit battleground Pennsylvania amid pandemic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are zeroing in on the critical battleground of Pennsylvania.

They’re demonstrating starkly different approaches to rallying voters just eight days before polls close and during the worst public health crisis in a century.

Trump drew thousands of largely mask-less supporters as part of a final-week charge through nearly a dozen states ahead of the election.

Biden, taking a more cautious approach in effort to demonstrate that he’s taking the pandemic seriously, greeted a few dozen supporters outside a Chester, Pennsylvania, campaign field office.