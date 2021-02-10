Trump accused as ‘inciter in chief’ of Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are arguing that he was no “innocent bystander” but the “inciter in chief” of last month’s deadly attack at the Capitol.

It’s the first full day of arguments at the trial, with House prosecutors focusing on the aftermath of Trump’s urging his supporters to “fight like hell” over his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

He spurred them on with a fiery speech outside the White House. But his defenders say his words were just figures of speech, not encouragement to riot at the Capitol and halt Congress’ certification of the election results.

On Tuesday, senators and the nation saw graphic footage of the insurrection that left five people dead.