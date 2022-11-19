Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl

by The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say a vehicle towing a float for a holiday parade in North Carolina crashed, killing a girl participating in the event.

A Raleigh Police Department news release says the driver who lost control of the vehicle and struck the child was charged with reckless driving and other offenses.

Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash.

Nobody else at the parade was injured in the collision.