Truck drivers offered free meals, PPE on May 20 near Redmond

Oregon Trucking Associations will hold their forth “meals for drivers” event Wednesday to support truck drivers who are delivering much-needed goods and medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place at the SB Juniper Butte Weigh Station on Highway 97, 15 miles south of Madras, starting at 10:30 a.m. Trucks passing through can pick up free lunches, water, hand sanitizer and safety masks. OTA has held other “meals for drivers” events during April and May in Woodburn, Cascade Locks and Ashland.

“Since we started these events in early April, the outpouring of support has been incredible and inspiring,” OTA President Jana Jarvis said. “Finding a decent, convenient meal while driving a truck isn’t easy during the best of times and, with varying levels of state shutdowns across the nation due to the pandemic, it became a major undertaking.”

Vilija Jozaitis, OTA’s marketing and communications manager, said the organization has been able to feed close to 1,000 drivers in April and May through the events. The meals are funded by OTA’s Driver Appreciation Fund.