Truck driver sentenced Madras fatal hit and run

The truck driver who struck and killed a homeless man in Madras and drove 877 miles to make a scheduled delivery has been sentenced to 13 months in prison.

Jose Bernal-Mendoza was arrested in California on January 22nd on several charges including second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Police say he struck and killed 59-year-old Anthony Shadley a night earlier as he crossed Highway 97 in Madras on his way to a warming shelter.

Bernal-Mendoza told police after his arrest that he swerved to avoid hitting a “dark shadowy figure,” but didn’t think he had hit anything.

He was arrested in Azusa, California as he made his scheduled delivery there.

Bernal-Mendoza reached a plea deal with prosecutors, entering an Alford plea to Failure to Perform Duties of Driver to Injured Persons.

An Alford plea doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes evidence likely would have led to a conviction.

Bernal-Mendoza will be credited for time served; serve three years post-prison supervision and will lose his driver’s license for five years.