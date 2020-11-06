Troutdale man accused of ‘providing material support to ISIS’

A federal grand jury has indicted a Troutdale man for allegedly providing support material to ISIS, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 31, is accused of creating and distributing propaganda and recruiting materials among other activities.

That material included producing propaganda materials on how to best kill and maim a target in a knife attack, a tutorial on using explosive ignition devices entitled “How Does a Detonator Work,” and propaganda that encouraged readers to carry out attacks in their home countries if they could not travel overseas to fight, US Attorney Billy Williams said.

Mothafar had his initial appearance in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo today.

The grand jury in Portland handed down a five-count indictment of two counts of Conspiracy to Provide Material Support to a Designated Terrorist Organization and one count of Providing and Attempting to Provide Material Support to a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

In addition, the indictment charges Mothafar with one count of False Statements in an Immigration Application and one count of False Statement to a Government Agency.

Due to the fact that Mothafar has physical disabilities and is confined to a wheelchair, the Government did not seek detention. Rather, Mothafar was released on conditions including limitations on travel and the use of electronic devices.

According to the allegations contained within the indictment, between February 2015, and up to the time of arrest, Mothafar conspired with ISIS members to provide material support to ISIS.

Mothafar also maintained contact with ISIS officials overseas and provided technical support to these individuals that included opening social media and email accounts for official use, Williams said.

During the time of this alleged activity, Mothafar also made false statements on immigration documents and to government officials denying any ties to terrorist organizations.

“This defendant is a legal permanent resident of the United States who abandoned the country that took him in and instead pledged allegiance to ISIS and repeatedly and diligently promoted its violent objectives” Williams said. “Our national security prosecutors and law enforcement partners will continue to ensure that those who threaten our country are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Portland Field Office and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Ethan Knight and Geoffrey Barrow.

“The threat of ISIS-inspired terrorism remains very real thanks, in part, to an army of online supporters who produce propaganda that aims to incite ‘lone actor’ operators in the U.S. and around the world. Today, the FBI arrested one such man in our own community for his alleged role as a leading figure in the Islamic State’s media network,” said Renn Cannon, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon. “When it comes to cases like this one, a computer and a keyboard can be powerful weapons against enemies of the Islamic State.”