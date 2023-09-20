Trout Creek Fire near Madras 95% contained

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Trout Creek Fire, which started Sunday north of Madras, was 95% contained Wednesday.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is still at 1,550 acres, where it has stayed for the past couple of days.

Firefighters were focusing on extinguishing small pockets of remaining heat within the interior of the fire and continuing to secure control lines along the perimeter, USFS said.

