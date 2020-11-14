Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Iota has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane as it approaches Central America.

It could wreak havoc in a region where people are still grappling with more than 120 deaths and many more missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Eta.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center on Friday said Iota could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras by Sunday night.

There were no coastal warnings or watches in effect as of Friday afternoon.

Iota is the 30th named storm of this year’s record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season.