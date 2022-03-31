Troon selected to manage Bend’s Broken Top Club

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Troon, the world’s largest golf management company, has been selected to manage Broken Top Club in Bend.

Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, will manage golf operations, food & beverage, golf course agronomy, and membership marketing.

The firm also currently manages Tetherow, Pronghorn and Eagle Crest Resort in Central Oregon.

In October 2019, 84% of the 645 Broken Top homeowners voted to buy the club for $6.4 million.

Broken Top Club originally opened in 1994.

The club offers a vast array of amenities including an award-winning Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish-designed golf course, an 18-hole putting course, a golf performance center, two tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, and a fitness center with a yoga studio spa and steam rooms. The golf course and property are set in the high desert, in the foothills of the majestic Cascade Mountains.

The award-winning 7,161-yard, par 72 course blends traditional design elements with modern routings, bunkers and green complexes.

“We are excited to partner with a top-rated private club in Broken Top Club,” said Ryan Whitney, senior vice president of operations, Troon. “The beauty of the setting and quality of the professional team will serve as a foundation for creating a first-class member experience.”

“We are constantly striving to make Broken Top the best private club in the Pacific Northwest,” said Broken Top Club Board of Directors President Monica Harrington. “The Board believes that based on Troon Privé’s proven track record of operational effectiveness and focus on member and guest satisfaction, the team will help us elevate the club experience.”

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf management company providing services at 630-plus locations around the globe, including managing 650-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses.

In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues.

For more information on Broken Top Club, visit www.brokentop.com.