▶️ Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride rolls into Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers motorcycle riders and the memorial flame made their way to Redmond Saturday afternoon.

Before heading to American Legion Post 44, the Wall of Honor at the Hospice in Redmond was the first stop as the riders embark on their 21-day trip through six states.

The ceremony started with the color guard led by the Band of Brothers and the playing of “Taps”.

After the ceremony the riders were given goodie bags from the hospice center and veterans discharged with honors received a special pin from the Band of Brothers.

Visit Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest on Facebook to follow along on their journey.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Redmond prepares for Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Ride this weekend

RELATED: War Stories: Lynn Johnston