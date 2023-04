by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Is the grass greener on the other side of the fence?

When it comes to fishing on the lower Deschutes River, many anglers would say yes.

On this edition of The Great Outdoors, Brooke Snavely takes us fishing with Native American fishing guides on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation — essentially private property.

