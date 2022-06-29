by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Trial dates are now set for suspects in a 2020 double homicide in Bend.

Kenneth Atkinson will face trial on October 17, 2023. Nathan Shane Detroit’s trial begins January 9, 2024.

Both men were charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

They were arrested in October 2021 in connection with the August 2020 murder of Ray Atkinson Jr and Natasha Newby in a northeast Bend home.

Kenneth Atkinson is the brother of Ray Atkinson Jr., Nathan Detroit is his nephew.

Prosecutors allege Kenneth killed Ray and Natasha because of a dispute with Ray over their father’s estate.

