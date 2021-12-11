Trial date set for suspect in Barry Washington, Jr shooting death

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A trial date is set for the Redmond man accused in the fatal shooting death of Barry Washington, Jr.

Ian Cranston will stand trial for second-degree murder next fall for the shooting that killed 22 year-old Washington outside a Downtown Bend bar.

The trial is set to begin November 1, 2022, and scheduled to run eight days.

The timeline for the defendant’s case was laid out in a brief court appearance on Friday.

Cranston, 27, pleaded not guilty to six charges in connection to the September shooting earlier in the week.

He is still lodged in the Deschutes County Jail, his attorney plans to file a motion for release in the coming weeks.