Tri-County Major Incident Team investigating Madras homicide

The Tri-County Major Incident team is investigating a fatal shooting in Madras, according to Jefferson County DA Steven Leriche.

The incident happened around 9:20 Wednesday night when someone called 911 Wednesday reporting a fight that escalated to shots being fired.

Leriche said law enforcement responded to a home in Madras where the gunshot victim was found.

Officers started immediate life-saving efforts and the victim was taken to St. Charles in Madras but did not survive.

No other details have been released, but Leriche said anyone with information should call Detective Steve Webb at the Madras Police Department, 541-475-2424.

The Tri-County Major Incident Team includes personnel from the Bend, Redmond, Madras and Warm Springs police departments and the Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook County sheriff’s offices.

The Oregon State Police Crime Lab also responded to help with the investigation.