Trespasser arrested, found with up to $5k worth of outdoor gear

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police responded to a residence for a trespassing incident involving a Bend man who was found sleeping inside the garage.

Lt. Adam Juhnke said the call came in on April 28th, 2022 at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of NE Emerson Ave. and NE 5th St.

The man left this location when contacted by a person who had permission to be at the residence.

Officers found him a few blocks away and arrested him for Criminal Trespass in the First Degree.

The man has been identified as Bend resident Ryan Melton.

Melton was in possession of large duffle bag and backpack which contained numerous high-end pieces of hunting and camping gear and equipment (Sitka, KUIU, Vortex and more).

The estimated estimated value of the equipment is between $3,000 and $5,000.

Some of these items were new in their original packaging or had store tags attached.

Officers learned these items were not specifically stolen from the residence where Melton was trespassing.

They believe these items were recently stolen in the Central Oregon area or Southern Oregon Coast area (North Bend / Coos Bay) where Melton was last known to live.

Bend PD is looking for help in identifying the owner(s) of these items which include jackets, backpack(s), sleeping bag, high-end binocular, knives, socks, tent poles and other items.

Police are withholding certain identifying information in hopes the rightful owner(s) can contact us and provide proof of ownership and detailed information.

If you believe you are the owner of one or more of the stolen items, please contact Non-Emergency at 541-693-6911, reference case #2022-00023388 and request to speak with Ofc. Martin Tabaco or Ofc. Colton Henshaw.