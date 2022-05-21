Travel delays on Highway 97 Monday for railroad crossing repairs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Your morning commute in Southern Deschutes County might take a little longer Monday.

Repairs to the railroad crossing at Wickiup Junction north of La Pine will close the road starting at 7:30 a.m. this Monday the 23rd.

A detour will be in place, but ODOT warns possible delays along the major north south thoroughfare for up to seven hours.

The rail crossing, maintained by BNSF Railway, is damaged and is scheduled to be replaced.

The rail operator will carry out the work, ODOT says the crossing is still safe for vehicles.

Signs and work crews will direct traffic along the detour route which will use Burgess, Huntington, and State Rec Roads.