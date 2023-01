by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It is trapping season, a time of year when fur-bearing animals such as coyotes and bobcats are sought for their winter pelts.

Problems arise when domestic dogs get caught in traps intended for other animals.

On this edition of the Great Outdoors, Brooke Snavely shows how to release dogs that get caught in traps.

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Rescued bald eagle finds new purpose with Yakama Nation

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Bird Count pairs experienced watchers with newbies