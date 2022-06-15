Transgender kids’ treatment can start younger, new guidelines say

A leading transgender health association has lowered its recommended minimum age for gender transition treatment in teens, including starting sex hormones at age 14 and some surgeries at 15.

The guidance is from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and says age is just one factor to consider.

The group acknowledges potential risks but says preventing transgender kids from seeking early treatment could lead to lifelong harms. The update is based on expert opinion and scientific evidence.

The group provided The Associated Press with an advance copy of the guidance ahead of publication in a medical journal.