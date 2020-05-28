Training Wheels: Bend Police motorcycle unit sharpens its skills

When you see a Bend Police Officer on a motorcycle, they didn’t just decide that day to hop on a bike instead of their patrol car.

The current three-member team has to go through some extensive training – 80 hours, in fact – to prove they’re up to the unique challenge.

Officer Matt Baldwin said the motorcycles are an effective tool for police due to their small size and maneuverability – they’re able to get places cars cannot sometimes.

This week we had a chance to catch up with the three-member crew as they conducted a training exercise.